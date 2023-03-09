President Joe Biden plans Las Vegas visit next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden is expected to visit Las Vegas next week to discuss prescription drug costs, the White House confirmed on Thursday.

Biden will discuss his plan to lower prescription drug costs in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The president will first travel to California on Monday, March 13, a White House spokesperson stated. In San Diego, he's shceduled to meet with the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia to discuss the AUKUS (Australia-United Kingdom-United States) Partnership.

He'll then travel to Monterey Park, Calif. to discuss efforts to reduce gun violence before making his way to Las Vegas, according to the White House.

Additional details on the president's plan for his visit will be announced later, the White House said.

