President Joe Biden visits Las Vegas to discuss prescription drug costs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden arrived in Las Vegas earlier tonight and plans to continue to take action to lower health care and prescription drug costs for Americans.

Biden visited Las Vegas on Tuesday to further discuss his ongoing efforts to lower prescription drug prices such as the cost of monthly insulin. Nevada has the highest rising costs for prescription drugs than any other state. Earlier this month, the largest manufacturer of insulin in the US, Eli Lilly announced that diabetics will no longer pay more than $35 a month for the life-saving medication.

“35 bucks, but guess what that means? Every company making insulin would have to lower their prices to 35 bucks because they can’t compete,” said Biden at a press conference at the beginning of March.

One local pharmacist, Hitesh Choksi says insulin is an extreme financial burden for many of his patients and medication is becoming almost impossible for them to get a hold of.

“American healthcare system is hijacked by pharmaceutical companies and insurance companies and it is almost unaffordable by anyone,” said Choksi.

Choksi says he believes the cost of prescription drugs should be more regulated on a federal level. He says the average cost of a vial of insulin is between $500 and $600. He says even the basic insulin medication can still run patients at least 150 dollars.

“Look at the insurance companies, they have a profit of a billion every quarter while a citizen who is paying for the taxes, as well as the insurance, cannot even afford their medications and that’s totally wrong,” said Choksi.

President Biden is set to talk about his plans to lower costs Wednesday in southern Nevada.