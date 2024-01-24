President Biden coming to Las Vegas ahead of Presidential Primary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden will be the latest politician to visit Southern Nevada ahead of Election Day.

On Wednesday, sources confirmed to Channel 13 that President Biden will be in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 4 ahead of the Presidential Primary. However, the details of that trip have not yet been announced.

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump both announced they would both be coming to Las Vegas on Jan. 27. That's the same day that early voting is scheduled to begin for the Presidential Preference Primary in Nevada. Early voting is scheduled to take place through Feb. 2 and Election Day is set for Feb. 6.

RELATED LINK: Here's what to know about the Presidential Preference Primary vs Caucus in Nevada

In Nevada, there will be a state-run Presidential Preference Primary as well as a private caucus, which is run by the Nevada Republican Party. The caucus is scheduled to be held on Feb. 8. To vote in that contest, you have to attend a local precinct meeting starting at 5 p.m.

The dueling elections are causing confusion among voters since candidates who decided to run in the primary were not allowed to also participate in the party-run caucus. For example, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott are on the primary ballots while Trump and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have chosen to participate in the caucus. The 26 Nevada delegates that will help determine who wins the Republican nomination will be awarded only through the caucus, not the primary.

RELATED LINK: Trump's name missing on your GOP primary ballot? It's not a mistake

The Democratic Party has adopted the primary for 2024, with candidates like President Biden and Marianne Williamson on the ballot.

This will be President Biden's third trip to Southern Nevada over the last year. He also visited the valley in December, where he touted the Transportation Department's investment in major passenger rail projects, including the Brightline West project, and March, where he spoke about lowering health care and prescription drug costs. You can see his full speech whenever he addressed the crowd at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas here.

Do you have other questions about the 2024 election in Nevada, which we haven't addressed? Senior political reporter Steve Sebelius is here to help. Here's how you can submit your questions for Steve.