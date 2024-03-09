WATCH: Vice President Kamala Harris event kicks off North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris is once again visiting Nevada.

She is scheduled to speak to voters in North Las Vegas on Saturday. According to the Biden-Harris campaign, the event is to "mobilize Latino voters and underscore the stakes of this election for families."

"Vice President Harris will draw a sharp contract between the Biden-Harris administration's work to lower costs and protect heathcare access for Latinos and Donald Trump's agenda of killing Nevada jobs and threatening Nevadans' personal freedoms," a campaign press release states.

This is her 11th trip to Nevada since taking office and her third visit this year.

Members of the Biden-Harris campaign have visited the valley multiple times over the last couple of months.

First Lady Jill Biden addressed women voters and President Joe Biden spoke to voters in the Historic Westside in February while Harris was here in January delivering a campaign speech during early voting for the 2024 Presidential Primary.