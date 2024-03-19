Gov. Lombardo urges Biden to help with affordable housing in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Joe Lombardo wrote to President Joe Biden urging his administration to take immediate action on the affordable housing crisis in Nevada by releasing more federal land for development.

“The federal government continues to arbitrarily restrict statewide growth, inhibiting our communities from realizing their vision for the future,” Lombardo said. “I urge you to cut the bureaucratic red tape that prevents Nevada communities from achieving their housing and economic development goals.”

Lombardo further criticized the administration, noting, “Additionally, your administration recently created a 500,000-acre national monument in Southern Nevada. If your administration met Nevada’s housing crisis with the same level of resolve, our communities would have room to grow and would be more equipped to meet pressing housing needs."

RELATED LINK: Priced out? Clark County program aims to help low, moderate income residents buy a home

“Nevada can no longer afford the federal government’s broken and backlogged bureaucracy,” Lombardo concluded. “We need the federal government to be a partner in addressing the housing crisis and act immediately to reduce the barriers and bureaucracy that stand between Nevada families and affordable homes. I hope you will join me to work on these important issues.”

RELATED LINK: New affordable housing initiative to hit the valley

This letter comes ahead of Biden's visit to Las Vegas on Tuesday as part of his re-election campaign.

Gov. Lombardo Letter to President Biden by yolanda.cruz on Scribd



