New affordable housing initiative to hit the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’re sounding off on an issue that impacts you, more affordable and low income housing coming to the valley.

We asked Lake Mead West Apartments affordable housing project resident Haydee Marcicano,"You live here and you said you love this place, why?"

"Its safe for me you know I live in the second floor and there’s even an elevator available too," she said.

For residents like Haydee Marcicanoan having access to an apartment she can move in and out of is important.

The topic was an important item of discussion during Friday’s meeting. Local non profits and valley organizations stepped up to talk about how they are working together combatting food insecurity, utility bills, mortgage assistance, and senior assistance with valley residents.

"Due to high demand, our funds have been extinguished, we’re done—and the funding period concluded on December 31, 2023," said Tameka Ortiz with United Way.

Organizations like United Way Southern Nevada—who under the ‘FEMA Food and Shelter Program’ has been able to assist area families with housing food and community resources—has had to put their services on hold until more funding becomes available in the coming months.

Congresswoman Susie Lee (D-3) talked more about the resources available for Nevadans.

"In Washington we are fighting to get federal resources into our state, but once it gets to the site, the state has to get it out to partner organizations who then need to reach out to individuals who are struggling."

Currently Clark County ranks in the top 10 for highest concentration of renters in the country.

And yet—there is about an 84,000 rental home deficit for those looking for housing.

With $500 million heading to Nevada to help with the Home Means Nevada initiative—congresswoman Susie Lee says, the money will go a long way to produce up to 1000 new units for families and seniors.

We asked Deborah Williams, a Las Vegas nurse, "is there a need for that in our community?"

"There is 100 percent need for that! Because this will prevent a lot of homelessness."

Home care nurse, Deborah Williams, says since last year she’s lost many patients who went from housed to unhoused because of financial hardships.

"I'm afraid to know if they’re out there, are they sick, do they need nurse therapy they need, they did well inside the home now that I don't see then I don't know where they are," Williams said.