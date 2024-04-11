Vice President Kamala Harris headed back to Las Vegas for 4th trip this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris is headed back to Nevada for the fourth time this year.

The vice president is expected to speak in Las Vegas on Monday, April 15 "to highlight the impact of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," according to a statement from the White House.

Harris also visited Las Vegas last month, addressing a crowd at Mojave High School as part of a larger, multi-state campaign tour.

Before that, she was in Southern Nevada again when early voting opened for the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary.

And in early January, Harris visited Las Vegas to congratulate Culinary Union workers on securing historic employment deals with multiple major resort companies.

The White House also noted this will be Harris' 12th visit to Nevada since taking office.