Kamala Harris campaigning in Las Vegas with running mate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the seventh time this year, Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Southern Nevada.

However, this time, she will be coming as the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate and is expected to also bring her future running mate.

Harris and her running mate will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 10.

According to the Harris campaign, it's part of a trip that will also include stops in Philadelphia, Western Wisconsin, Detroit, Raleigh, Savannah, and Phoenix.

You can see a full breakdown of Harris' previous stops in Southern Nevada below.



On January 3, 2024 , Harris addressed hundreds of Culinary Union Local 226 workers to congratulate them on their latest employment deals with several resort corporations.



, Harris addressed hundreds of Culinary Union Local 226 workers to congratulate them on their latest employment deals with several resort corporations. On January 27, 2024 , Harris spoke to hundreds of people at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers hall in East Las Vegas.



, Harris spoke to hundreds of people at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers hall in East Las Vegas. On March 9, 2024 , Harris gave a nearly 20-minute speech at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas as part of a campaign tour through several states.



, Harris gave a nearly 20-minute speech at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas as part of a campaign tour through several states. On April 15, 2024 , Harris was scheduled to visit Las Vegas to "highlight the impact of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act."



, Harris was scheduled to visit Las Vegas to "highlight the impact of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act." Harris was scheduled to visit Las Vegas on May 4 . However, it was canceled due to inclement weather and high winds.



. However, it was canceled due to inclement weather and high winds. On June 28, 2024 , Harris visited Las Vegas and discussed the presidential debate.



, Harris visited Las Vegas and discussed the presidential debate. On July 9, 2024, Harris was in town to talk about a new program aimed as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander voters.

The Harris campaign confirmed the news to Channel 13 just hours after J.D. Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, spoke to Nevada voters at a rally in Henderson.

This was Vance's first trip to Nevada as the vice presidential nominee.

In his speech, he attacked Harris over immigration, blaming her for chaos at the southern border and crimes committed by people in the country without authorization. He also promised to resume construction on a border wall between the United States and Mexico.

Vance also blamed elected leaders in Washington for bipartisan trade agreements that cost American jobs and made things harder for workers.

He didn't address abortion or Trump's proposal to eliminate taxes on tipped income.

The Las Vegas stop was one of several through swing states throughout the west, which also included a trip to Reno tonight.

