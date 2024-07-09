Kamala Harris launches new outreach initiative in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Las Vegas today, kicking off a new outreach program for Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander voters.

The program — dubbed "AANHPIs for Biden-Harris" — targets a key voting bloc, an estimated 15 million voters, according to the campaign.

"As the fastest-growing voting bloc, they are poised to play a pivotal role in protecting the progress made under the Biden-Harris administration and defeating Donald Trump's racist and toxic agenda at the ballot box once again," the campaign said in a statement.

In response, the Trump campaign criticized Harris over prices, immigration and taxes.

"Kamala Harris once again has chosen to visit Las Vegas despite poor poll numbers, most recently from Democrat firm OpenLabs, spelling disaster for Joe Biden following his abysmal debate performance," said Halee Dobbins, the Trump campaign's Nevada state communications director. "Because of out-of-control spending by the Biden-Harris administration, Nevadans have seen soaring prices, record-high gas prices, and wages that have not kept up with the pace of inflation. The proclaimed ‘Border Czar’ [Harris] has done nothing but make our border less safe and secure, making every state a border state. Nevada voters know Joe Biden and Kamala can’t handle the economy or our immigration system and are ready for a return to President Trump's pro-growth, pro-border security, low-tax agenda."

Harris will launch the event with television host and writer Padma Lakshmi to discuss the election and the role of Asian American voters in it. The campaign will include outreach in various languages, special events geared toward the community and dedicated staff, according to the campaign.

This will be Harris's sixth visit to Las Vegas in 2024 alone, and it comes at a perilous time for the campaign. After President Biden's disastrous June 27 debate performance, high profile Democratic elected officials and pundits have called on Biden to exit the race.

On Tuesday, the New York Times editorialized that top Democrats needed to pressure Biden to leave the race. Meanwhile, a news story focused on Harris's loyalty to Biden at the same time as she may need to step out on her own as the potential top of the ticket.

That puts additional pressure on Harris, who would be the natural front-runner to replace Biden at the top of the ticket. But under some scenarios, an entirely new primary scrum could culminate at the party's August convention, throwing the ticket into chaos and raising questions about ballot access.