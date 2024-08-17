'I am extremely proud of him': Dad accepts award for son killed in North Las Vegas shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department posthumously honored Christopher Damian Wednesday morning with a citizens service award for his bravery during a deadly conflict on June 24, 2024.

Christopher's family accepted the award and a medal on his behalf during a private ceremony hosted by NLVPD.

According to the NLVPD, the award is presented to "a citizen for an act of bravery in aiding another citizen or member of the department, or to a citizen for outstanding assistance or service to the department or the community."

KTNV Diego Damian accepts an award from the North Las Vegas Police Department on behalf of his son, Christopher.

"It’s a special thing, but it's also a bit bittersweet because, you know, my son is receiving this award for something that he did and unfortunately, he is no longer with us to be able to experience this or feel the recognition," said Diego Damian, Chritopher's father. "I am super proud of him, and I just wish he was here to go through this."

Christopher was one of five people whose lives were cut short on the June 24,2024.

Police identified the gunman as 47-year-old Eric Adams. They say the violence began when Adams visited his ex-girlfriend at her apartment. The pair got into a "domestic related argument" before Adams shot his ex-girlfriend's daughter, 24-year-old Kayla Harris, and her 22-year-old girlfriend, Jeanette, police said.

Christopher was friends with the young women and also lived in the apartment above where the initial shooting happened.

Police said that as soon as he heard the chaos unfold, he rushed downstairs to help his friends, but was shot by Adams.

"They were his personal friends so, you know, I don’t know exactly what he was thinking — but he went, obviously, to try and help in some way, so that is where he was met, you know, by his untimely death," Christopher's father said.

The gunman then made his way upstairs and killed Christopher's mother, 40-year-old Amy Damian, his grandmother, 59-year-old Damiana "Anna" Moreno, and shot his 13-year-old sister Ollivia Damian in the head.

According to police, Adams took his own life the following morning when officers confronted him.

In an email to Channel 13, NLVPD said Christopher was honored for the courage and bravery he showed that dreadful night.

"The North Las Vegas Police Department posthumously honored Christopher Damian by presenting his family with a certificate of appreciation, which is awarded to a citizen for an act of bravery in aiding another citizen or member of the department, or to a citizen for outstanding assistance or service to the department or the community.





Through their investigation, NLVPD detectives learned that Damian heard gunshots and fearing for the safety of his friends, went to check on them in another apartment. Daniam showed great courage and dedication to his friends and fellow citizens when he selflessly put his life in danger to aid others in their time of need and lost his life through a terrible event"

Christopher's father says he was a caring man who always put others first.

"He always put himself second to other folks, right, it doesn’t matter if it was his friends, his family, they were always a priority, and he would take care of his needs last. That’s just who he was," Damian said. "I am extremely, extremely proud of him, knowing that he had those values and that he cared that much to try to do something when he felt something could be done."

Damian said the recognition his son received is bittersweet, and he is hopeful it can inspire others in the community to do good.