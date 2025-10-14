Good Morning, Las Vegas: Be prepared for colder, windier weather on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Good morning, Las Vegas. It's Tuesday, October 14, and there are a few things we want to tell you about before you head out the door — starting with a significant change in the weather.

Temperatures drop and winds rise

You'll definitely want to be weather aware as you get your Tuesday started, and it's a much cooler Tuesday than we've seen in several months. As you walk out the door this morning, expect it to be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. This is all happening because of a storm system from the Pacific Southwest that's now moving into our valley.

Justin Bruce breaks down what you need to know before you head out the door:

Weather changes to know about as your start your day

Wind, dust and rain could all factor into our forecast as the day goes on — including some potential for early-season snowfall at Lee Canyon in the Spring Mountains, where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.

There's also a dust advisory going into effect across Clark County. Strong winds up to 40 miles an hour are expected to kick up dust starting at 8 a.m. Your morning commute should be dry, but there is a chance of rain this afternoon that could wet the roads for your drive home.

Traffic issues on some surface streets

We're keeping tabs on a few surface street crashes impacting traffic, mostly in the northeastern part of the valley.

Traffic issues to be aware of Tuesday morning

As of 6 a.m., a northbound Pecos Road between Las Vegas Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue is closed due to a crash with injuries. We're working to get more information.

Government shutdown drags into its 14th day

The U.S. Congress remains gridlocked over a funding agreement. As the Senate returns to Washington today, leaders warn this could become the longest shutdown in U.S. history. Millions of federal workers have now received their final paycheck, and the Trump administration has fired more than 4,000 federal employees.

We know there are an estimated 22,000 federal workers in the State of Nevada, along with our military population clustered around local bases like Nellis and Creech Air Force Base. Our reporting team is following up this week to understand how the ongoing congressional gridlock is impacting us here at home. If you want to weigh in, submit a news tip here.

Answering your questions: Bus stop safety

Just weeks before two children were killed in separate crashes while going to and from school here in Las Vegas, a viewer reached out to us to share concerns she has about safety at a school bus stop in her part of town.

Good Morning, Las Vegas reporter Anyssa Bohanan is addressing her concerns this morning after contacting local officials to get her some answers:

Viewer concerns about bus stop safety addressed on Good Morning, Las Vegas

This all comes amid heightened attention on road safety for local students, an issue that sparked community outcry after the death of Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott. We've also just learned the man accused of killing Scott has pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in death. You can read more about that case here.