Construction for the 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is in full force, and with that comes traffic delays.

Some locals tell me this construction is hard to navigate.

Formula 1 construction is in full force. How to plan around traffic delays

“How is it having construction back? It’s definitely difficult," said Dom Turner, who works security on the Las Vegas Strip.

Turner says he has to deal with the F1 construction daily.

I asked him if he is able to avoid any of the closures while going to work.

"No, we're literally smack dab in the middle of the track. Where we are, there is left, right, straight, back there is construction everywhere," said Turner.

Construction first kicked off Sept. 8 with crews moving around the track path.

Now, mainly overnight construction is active on all public roads involved in the track, which includes Las Vegas Boulevard, Sands Avenue, Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue.

The newest construction that just started Sunday night at 9 p.m. is to build a temporary vehicle bridge at the intersection of Koval Lane and Flamingo Road, known as the Flamingo Bridge.

The intersection is fully closed 24 hours a day until Friday night at 9 p.m.

“It’s definitely going to be so much harder getting place to place without having an issue or without giving yourself a 20-30 minute window in addition to what you’re already doing," said Turner.

However, Formula 1 has created ways for you to keep up with all the construction and to plan around it.

You can use the official Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix construction website. That site breaks down the impacts on each roadway.

You can use the official F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix phone app with a map and navigation.

Plus, you can text F1LV to 31996 in order to get text updates on road conditions.

While Turner works on the strip and may not be able to avoid the traffic delays due to his hours, local Eric Bewley says many of you can avoid them if you prepare.

“I suppose it could be challenging for some, but it doesn't affect me too much because I go in and out, but I might avoid certain areas," said Bewely, who has lived in Las Vegas for the past 17 years.

Formula 1 construction, building and breaking down the track is expected to last the remainder of this year, with some of the construction stopping by the week of Christmas Eve and some additional construction impacts seen on Las Vegas Boulevard for the week after as well.

So, if you plan on heading down to the resort corridor the rest of this year, you'll want to plan ahead.