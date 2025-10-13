Construction underway for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is starting its preparation for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025, which marks the beginning of road, lane and sidewalk closures ahead.

Here's what you can expect from Sunday, Oct. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 26:

Full closure of the Koval Lane and Flamingo Road intersection.



When: Sunday. Oct. 12 from 9 p.m. to Friday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m.

Where: The intersection of Koval Lane and Flamingo Road for the installation of the Flamingo Vehicular Bridge. Access to all local businesses will remain available.

The intersection of Koval Lane and Flamingo Road for the installation of the Flamingo Vehicular Bridge. Access to all local businesses will remain available. What: Sidewalk Partial Closures: The sidewalk on Koval Lane and Flamingo Road will be partially closed to pedestrians from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17 for the installation of the Flamingo Pedestrian Bridge.

Overnight lane reductions on Harmon Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane.



When: Monday, Oct 13, from 9 p.m. to Friday, Oct. 17 6 a.m.

Where: Harmon Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane for barrier installation.

What: One lane will remain open in each direction overnight. Upon completion of barrier installation, there will be partial lane reductions on Harmon Avenue with two westbound and two eastbound lanes remaining open.

Overnight lane reductions on Koval Lane from Harmon Avenue to Kruger Drive.



When: Monday, Oct. 20, from 9 p.m. to Friday, Oct. 24, at 6 a.m.

Where: Koval Lane from Harmon Avenue to Kruger Drive for track barrier installation.

What: One lane will remain open in each direction overnight. Upon completion of barrier installation, there will be partial lane reductions on Koval Lane with one northbound and one southbound lane remaining open.

MGM Resorts’ construction of the Bellagio Fountain Club will lead to lane reductions southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive.



When: 24-hour lane reductions until Monday, Nov. 10

Where: Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Flamingo and Bellagio Drive.

What: The sidewalk in front of Bellagio will be closed to pedestrians until November 10.

The Bellagio Fountain Club is managed and operated by MGM Resorts International. Any questions on this project should be directed to the MGM Resorts International communications team at media@mgmresorts.com.



Overnight lane reductions on Sands Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Manhattan Street



When: Through Friday, Oct.17, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

Where: Sands Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Manhattan Street. One lane will remain open in each direction overnight.

What: 24-hour eastbound single lane reduction on Sands Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Palazzo garage and 24-hour westbound single lane reduction on Sands Avenue from Koval Lane to Palazzo garage.

Overnight lane reductions on Las Vegas Boulevard from Sands Avenue to Harmon Avenue.



When: Through Friday, Oct. 31, from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday

Where: Las Vegas Boulevard from Sands Avenue to Harmon Avenue.

What: One lane southbound and three lanes northbound will remain open overnight.

