Channel 13 answers your questions about DMV's new tool to report unregistered vehicles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you drive around Southern Nevada, you've probably seen it — cars with expired tags or no plates at all. Now, the Nevada DMV is turning to the public for help with a new online tool to crack down on unregistered vehicles.

Through a new registration spotter form on their website, Nevadans can now report vehicles with expired, invalid, or no registration, including those with illegal out-of-state plates.

The DMV says it's a growing problem in Southern Nevada, and they're asking for your help to fix it.

"I do notice them sometimes. I have seen them around town," said Robert, a local driver.

For drivers like Robert and Jazmin, it's a welcome change.

"It's a really good tool and I'm glad that they finally incorporated it into the system for us," Jazmin said.

The problem isn't new. Our Darcy Spears covered it in a "Darcy, What's the Deal?" segment last December after viewers reached out about cars driving around with no valid registration.

The DMV says they've been getting daily complaints about drivers avoiding registration fees — something that impacts all of us. When people skip out on paying registration or insurance, costs go up for those who follow the rules.

"It is a lot of drivers out here that are driving illegal, and it's not fair to other drivers who are covered," Jazmin said.

If you want to report a vehicle, you'll be asked to include details like the make, model, and location. That includes vehicles with no plates or out-of-state tags.

Viewer Daniyal Schmid asked: "How do we report a vehicle with no plates?"

Joyce Parsons asked: "Does this also work for out-of-state plates?"

The DMV says yes to both — just include as much identifying information as possible.

Once submitted, the report goes to the compliance enforcement division, which can then share the data with local law enforcement.

"This new tool is gonna keep us on the right track — so it's a good thing," Jazmin said.

The DMV tells us Nevada is one of the first states to roll out a system like this.

