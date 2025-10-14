LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents along the Las Vegas Wash Trail near Douglas A. Selby Park in northeast Las Vegas could finally see repairs to vandalized light poles that have left sections of the popular walking path in darkness for months.

The city recently completed repairs on a separate project along Cedar Trail, where more than 30 light poles and a service pedestal were damaged by vandals. Officials say the next phase will focus on the stretch eastbound from Marion to the Las Vegas Wash.

VIDEO: Jhovani Carrillo reports the latest on potential upcoming repairs for Las Vegas Wash Trail lights

Las Vegas trail lights near Selby Park to be repaired after vandalism

"You know, the light makes people feel safer because you are able to see everything that is going on around you and I think it's unfortunate that they vandalized these public spaces like this," Amelia Taylor said when I first interviewed her about the damaged lights in March.

PREVIOUS STORY | You told us about vandalized streetlights at an east Las Vegas trail. Here's what we learned.

Community raises safety concerns after streetlights vandalized at east Las Vegas trail

Taylor, who lives in the area, expressed concerns about safety along the darkened trail sections.

"For me, it's a security issue more than anything," Taylor said.

The vandalism has affected multiple areas along the trail system that runs next to Selby Park in northeast Las Vegas. City officials previously told me the lights were toppled and shattered, leaving many sections without proper illumination.

Local residents like Michael Shoeman say the lighting is crucial for public safety.

"People should be able to enjoy going down the path, walking, running, jogging, whatever, and not be in complete darkness. There's a lot of crime, and we're trying to prevent that," Shoeman said.

Manuel Vasquez, who regularly walks his dogs on the valley trails, welcomes news of the upcoming repairs.

"It's not right. No lights and like a lot of homeless people right here," Vasquez said.

He believes the restored lighting will make the area more family-friendly.

"I think it's more better because we don't have lights and you can walk with your kids," Vasquez said.

I reached out to the city for more details about when the light poles might be replaced, but have not yet received a response.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

