You told us about vandalized streetlights at an east Las Vegas trail. Here's what we learned.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Channel 13 viewer is raising concerns and turning to us for help after noticing more than five light poles on the Las Vegas Wash Trail at Douglas A. Selby Park in East Las Vegas were "knocked over and damaged."

On Monday, Channel 13 crews visited the trail and noticed multiple lights on one side and shattered glass scattered throughout the area.

"I think it's unfortunate that they vandalized these public spaces like this. For me, it's a security issue more than anything," said Amelia Taylor, who lives in the area.

Taylor has lived in the area for almost four years. For the past six to eight months, she’s made the trail part of her routine, walking at least three times a week to get her steps in.

Like many people in the community, Taylor often takes her walks before sunset. She believes the lack of light at night can make it less safe.

"I think it's going to get less public use, especially in the evening hours... I think it's a security issue," Taylor said.

Channel 13 reached out to the City of Las Vegas for more details on the damaged streetlights.

City officials confirmed crews are investigating reports of vandalism along the Las Vegas Wash Trail, which runs next to Selby Park.

While they did not share a timeline, they assured repairs would be made.

When asked if copper wire thieves might be behind the damage, the city said they weren't ruling that out.

"People like to do shady stuff in darker-- less lit areas," Taylor said.

It’s no secret that streetlights around the valley have been repeatedly targeted by copper wire thieves over the years, which has caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Back in February, three people were arrested for copper wire thefts linked to power outages at the airport and the Strip.

Meanwhile, Taylor remains hopeful the lights will soon be back on at the trail.

"I hope they really take a serious look at it and fix it quickly because it doesn't look pretty, and it lowers the quality of the neighborhood," Taylor said.