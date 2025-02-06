3 suspects arrested for copper wire theft linked to power outages at airport, Strip hotels

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly stealing copper wire on Monday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 5:38 p.m. officers with LVMPD said they responded to reports of the theft in the 5600 block of Procyon Street. Upon their arrival, officers said they learned copper wire was removed from several breaker boxes.

The estimated damage is around $30,000, police said.

During their investigation, police said they identified three suspects:



Paul Andrews, 45

Chad Shurman, 41

Branden Henry, 29

Police said the three suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for grand larceny charges ($25,000 but less than $100,000).

NV Energy said they suspected copper wire vandalism was the cause of a series of power outages in and around the Strip and Harry Reid Airport on Monday, and the timing of the outages reasonably align with the timing of the reported theft.

Copper wire thefts are a growing issue within Clark County. Several businesses and government property have been the target of thieves over the last several years. New ordinances and technology have been implemented across Las Vegas and the county, but community members are hoping for more to be done.

Anyone with any information about this particular incident is urged to contact LVMPD Detectives by phone at (702) 828-3204. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

