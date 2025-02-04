Vandalism suspected as cause of several power outages in Las Vegas, NV Energy says

Update 6:45 p.m. | Harry Reid International Airport is reporting another power outage affecting the C gates at Terminal 1.

At this time, the airport said they are investigating but it is unknown what the cause of this particular outage is or when it will be restored.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Utility crews with NV Energy worked Monday afternoon to restore power at The Cosmopolitan and surrounding customers after several outages were reported in the valley.

The company confirmed with Channel 13 that they began around 3:15 p.m.

In another incident, Harry Reid International Airport told Channel 13 that they lost power briefly at Terminal 3, leading to minor delays. The airport said the Terminal 3 tram was impacted and travelers were instead bused to their destinations. NV Energy crews were on site and power has since been restored to the main areas.

As of 6:15 p.m., NV Energy said all but one customer has had their power restored and crews will continue to work on site for the remaining customer affected.

So what caused the outages?

NV Energy told us that they suspect it was vandalism at one of their substations, specifically related to copper wire theft.

"NV Energy facilities – particularly substations – are often a target for copper theft although we also see this type of theft on power poles. Copper thefts are growing more sophisticated, with thieves finding workarounds to avoid being shocked or more seriously injured during theft," NV energy said in a statement to Channel 13.

Copper wire theft is not a new problem in the valley, as Channel 13 has reported. Las Vegas Metro police and Clark County have taken steps to combat this issue through enforcing new ordinances and testing solar-powered streetlights among other efforts.

NV Energy said they are working with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to continue investigating the cause.