Buying and selling copper wire in Clark County is changing to reduce theft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Commission passed a new ordinance Tuesday in the latest effort to combat copper wire theft across Las Vegas.

The ordinance prohibits the purchase of seven-strand copper wire commonly used in municipal or utility operations unless sellers provide documentation that verifies the wire was lawfully acquired. It also makes it illegal for businesses to purchase scrap metal from walk-up sellers and prohibits cash payments for copper wire.

“This ordinance is an important tool in our efforts to crack down on the widespread problem of copper wire theft that is leaving our neighborhoods in the dark and costing taxpayers a fortune,” said Commissioner Michael Naft. “If you can’t sell stolen wire, there’s no reason to steal it."

Clark County’s Public Works Department estimates that nearly 1 million feet of streetlight wiring has been stolen since 2022, with more than $1.5 million replaced during that time.

Clark County’s efforts to combat wire theft have included welding shut access covers, installing lock covers, installing wiring overhead instead of underground to make access more difficult, and installing aluminum wiring instead of copper because it has less value and may be less of a target for theft.

The Public Works Department also initiated a pilot program to test the viability of installing solar streetlights in some areas of the Las Vegas Valley.

“Staff from our Public Works Department is working to keep the streetlights on every day in our local neighborhoods, but thefts continue,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom. “This ordinance will make it harder for thieves to sell stolen wire, and we hope it will make our streetlights less of a target for theft and vandalism.”

How can I report copper wire theft?

You can report copper wire theft through a tip line at (702) 229-3223 and you can learn more here.