EV charging cable theft sparking up across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new type of theft is sparking all across the country, including in the Las Vegas valley.

Thieves are now targeting charging cables at electric vehicle charging stations, leaving EV drivers with no way to power up.

One charging station that's been vandalized multiple times is the Electrify America charging station on Bonanza, near Pecos.

When Channel 13 stopped by the location on Tuesday, we noticed two plugs were missing.

Electric vehicle driver James Johnson said he's noticed the trend across the valley.

"100% frustration," Johnson said. "Let alone, on top of waiting to charge."

Johnson said he's noticed vandalized cables at least 10 times. He made the switch to EV four years ago because of high gas prices. While he doesn't regret the swap, he said the vandalized plugs cause major charge backup.

"It'll go from 45 minutes to three hours in a heartbeat," Johnson said.

Electrify America Vice President of Operations Anthony Lambkin said thieves are targeting charging cables because they contain copper wiring and each replacement plug costs thousands.

"It's a very unfortunate situation," Lambkin said. "The level of scrap value is pennies on the dollar, as to what it takes to install charging cables."

According to LVMPD's crime map, Metro responded 29 times this year to the area of Bonanza and Pecos, where Johnson's preferred charging station is located, for destruction of property calls.

"We serve hundreds of thousands of drivers on a weekly basis," Lambkin said. "We consider ourselves mission critical infrastructure."

Lambkin said the company is doing all they can to stop the cable theft.

Drivers hope to stop the theft too but say more plug-in ports are necessary.

"It's going to be horrible out there if we don't get more charging stations," Lambkin said.

Electrify America said it is working with local law enforcement to combat copper theft. The company said it is also installing more security cameras at targeted locations.

WATCH: Electrify America Vice President of Operations Anthony Lambkin discusses electric vehicle charging cable thieves

Electrify America discusses electric vehicle charging cord theft in valley