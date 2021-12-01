Full coverage of fraternity fundraiser 'fight night' that led to UNLV student's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Family members are seeking answers after the death of a 20-year-old UNLV student, Nathan Valencia, following a fraternity fundraiser.

Kappa Sigma Fight Night was held at the Sahara Events Center on Nov. 19. Valencia collapsed soon after his fight, his girlfriend told 13 Action News, and died a few days later.

