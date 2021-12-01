Watch
Full coverage of fraternity fundraiser 'fight night' that led to UNLV student's death

Family members and loved ones of Nathan Valencia, a UNLV student who died following a fraternity's amateur "fight night" event, are looking for answers. Attorneys shared a statement on behalf of the family with 13 Action News on Friday, saying they are heartbroken and asking for privacy as they grieve. "We will leave no stone unturned to determine how a 20-year-old ended up in a school-sanctioned amateur fight that cost him his life," the statement reads in part.
Posted at 4:01 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 19:03:06-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Family members are seeking answers after the death of a 20-year-old UNLV student, Nathan Valencia, following a fraternity fundraiser.

Kappa Sigma Fight Night was held at the Sahara Events Center on Nov. 19. Valencia collapsed soon after his fight, his girlfriend told 13 Action News, and died a few days later.

13 Action News has full coverage of the events surrounding his death and will continue to update the latest headlines here:

