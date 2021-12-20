Family, community mourn UNLV student who died after amateur boxing match

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Funeral services for Nathan Valencia, the UNLV student who died following a fraternity boxing match for charity earlier this month, were held on Sunday.

There has been an outpouring of love and mourning for Valencia's family members following the 20-year-old's untimely death. His death also caused a change that will impact events statewide, prompting the Nevada State Athletic Commission to change its rules.

Father Jose Unlayao said Valencia's full name, Nathan Tyler Valencia, meant God's gift, building, and strength, and the changes that came as a result of his death would mean that name would be remembered well beyond the Sunday Mass held in his honor.

Valencia died at the hospital from blunt force trauma a few days after collapsing at the charity event hosted by the Kappa Sigma fraternity, which has since been suspended.

The event wasn't regulated by the NSAC because its rules previously exempted university affiliates from oversight. An emergency resolution was passed recently to create NSAC oversight of university-related combat sports, in honor of Valencia.

Attorneys for Valencia's family say there were no medical staff on site at the event, and claim the referee had been drinking. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said its investigation found no proof that criminal charges were warranted in connection with the event.

Services in Valencia's memory were held at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

