Video: Loved ones say goodbye to UNLV student during hospital honor walk

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunrise Hospital staff along with friends and family lined the halls for an honor walk as the body of a UNLV student was wheeled into an operating room to have his organs removed for donation.

Nathan Valencia, 20, died days after participating in a boxing match on Nov. 19.

RELATED: Family of UNLV student who died following fraternity's amateur 'fight night' event seeks answers

Valencia collapsed after that boxing event and died four days later, according to his girlfriend, who spoke to 13 Action News.

The amateur boxing event was organized by the Kappa Sigma fraternity and Valencia's family said he wanted to take part in it since the event was for charity.

According to a statement from attorneys representing Valencia's family, the boxing match was an annual fundraising event and is well known to both UNLV and the national Kappa Sigma fraternity.

However, attorney Nick Lasso claimed medical help was not available at the event and there was no professional referee. The Nevada State Athletic Commission is investigating the "fight night."