Nevada State Athletic Commission investigating 'fight night' after UNLV student death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Athletic Commission is investigating an amateur "fight night" after a UNLV student who participated in the event died.

Tuesday, the NSAC released a statement saying it has launched an investigation into a fraternity charity boxing event held on Nov. 19.

"The NSAC takes this tragedy seriously, and our hearts go out to Mr. Valencia’s family and loved ones,” said Cloobeck. “We will share further details on the investigation as they become available.”

Nathan Valencia collapsed a few minutes after taking part in that Kappa Sigma Fight Night event at the Sahara Events Center, according to his girlfriend, who spoke to 13 Action News. Valencia later died at Sunrise Hospital on Nov. 23.

Valencia's death has been ruled a homicide, a spokesman for Clark County confirmed on Monday. County spokesperson Dan Kulin noted "homicide" in this case means the death happened at the hands of another and does not necessarily denote a criminal act.

According to a statement from attorneys representing Valencia's family, the boxing match is an annual fundraising event and is well known to both UNLV and the national Kappa Sigma fraternity.

However, attorney Nick Lasso claimed medical help was not available at the event and there was no professional referee.

"What we heard was he was laying on the floor waiting for paramedics for about 15 minutes because they didn't have paramedics on standby at the site," Valencia's mother told CNN. "We have a video showing the referee was drinking, as well as the judges, during the event."

UNLV's president has also said the university is committing all available resources to review the incident and determine how off-campus events like these can be as safe as possible.