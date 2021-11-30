20-year-old's death after UNLV fraternity's 'fight night' ruled a homicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The death of a 20-year-old UNLV student at an amateur "fight night" has been ruled a homicide, a spokesman for Clark County confirmed on Monday.

Dan Kulin confirmed the coroner's determination but noted "homicide" in this case means the death happened at the hands of another, not that it was the result of a criminal act.

Nathan Valencia collapsed a few minutes after taking part in a fight during Kappa Sigma Fight Night at the Sahara Events Center on Nov. 19, his girlfriend told 13 Action News. He died on Nov. 23.

The event is held annually and "was well known to both UNLV and the national Kappa Sigma fraternity," according to a statement from attorneys on behalf of Valencia's family.

"UNLV is committing all available resources to review the incident and determine how off-campus events like these can be as safe as possible," university President Keith Whitfield wrote in a statement following Valencia's death.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they "have investigated the licensing of the boxing charity event" where Valencia was critically injured.

"Currently, there is no information that there is any criminality in the part of the venue," a department spokesperson wrote in a Monday email to 13 Action News.

Any enforcement action "for the promoter or participants" should come from the Nevada Athletic Commission, police said.

