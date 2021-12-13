Nevada Athletic Commission to talk oversight of amateur boxing events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada boxing regulators plan to take up the question of oversight for amateur boxing events on Monday.

The meeting follows the death of a UNLV student Nathan Valencia. He competed at a charity boxing event hosted by the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

RELATED: Family of UNLV student who died following fraternity's amateur 'fight night' event seeks answers

The Nevada Athletic Commission chairman has not outlined the recommendations.

However, it’s believed they will be discussing a state law that exempts the athletic commission from overseeing competitions involving students and conducted by colleges, universities and associated organizations.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m.