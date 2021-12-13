Watch
Nevada Athletic Commission to talk oversight of amateur boxing events

Nevada boxing regulators plan to take up the question of oversight for amateur boxing events on Monday.
Posted at 5:26 PM, Dec 12, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada boxing regulators plan to take up the question of oversight for amateur boxing events on Monday.

The meeting follows the death of a UNLV student Nathan Valencia. He competed at a charity boxing event hosted by the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

The Nevada Athletic Commission chairman has not outlined the recommendations.

However, it’s believed they will be discussing a state law that exempts the athletic commission from overseeing competitions involving students and conducted by colleges, universities and associated organizations.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m.

