Nevada State Athletic Commission approves amateur boxing regulation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Athletic Commission will expand its oversight of amateur boxing.

The commission unanimously approved an emergency regulation on Monday morning. The regulation forces event organizers to apply for an exemption if they want to hold an amateur boxing event without the jurisdiction of the commission.

Monday’s decision comes after the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia died last month during a "fight night" event.

Under current state regulations, any sort of unarmed combat competition that is conducted or participated exclusively by a school or a university or by an affiliated organization of the school is exempt from the athletic commissions' provisions and oversight.

The emergency regulation that was passed creates a process for school or school-affiliated organizations like fraternities to apply for an exemption rather than just having it.

"As a result, this fraternity event took place without any oversight from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. As to whether any other event had oversight or entity had any oversight, that remains to be determined in our investigation which is ongoing.," said Stephen Cloobeck with the NSAC.

Cloobeck played clips of the 911 calls and the hospital video where friends of Valencia paid their respects.

During Monday's meeting, Cloobeck wanted to honor Valencia by calling the regulation Nathan's law and said he would like to see state lawmakers enshrine something into law.