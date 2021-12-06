Watch
Local restaurant holds fundraiser for family of UNLV student who died after charity boxing match

Posted at 8:13 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 23:13:47-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Members of the Las Vegas community came together on Sunday to benefit the family of a UNLV student who died.

Nathan Valencia collapsed after participating in a fraternity boxing match for charity, and died a few days later at a local hospital.

Sunday, the Crab N Spice restaurant held a grand opening at its new location on Lake Mead Boulevard and Buffalo Drive and decided it was also an opportunity to give back. Owners told 13 Action News a portion of the day's proceeds would be donated to the Valencia family.

The fundraiser lasted until 9 p.m.

