Valley boxing club reacts to UNLV "fight night" death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — To even step into the boxing ring requires months of training and steps to ensure no one is seriously injured.

“I don’t see any skill level. I don’t see anything that affiliates themselves with boxing.”

Strong words from Armin Van Damme owner of City Boxing Club. He’s reacting to the videos coming out of the UNLV fraternity “fight night” event where UNLV student Nathan Valencia died after taking part. Van Damme says boxing is not something people can just jump into the ring for.

RELATED STORY: Nevada State Athletic Commission investigating 'fight night' after UNLV student death

“Someone who steps into the ring needs to have a lot of experience,” he said.

He says it takes someone starting out boxing about 18 months before they fight someone in the ring. A minimum of 8 to 9 months if that person is talented. Van Damme says they need to learn how to properly punch, block, move and keep their emotions in check to minimize the risk of serious injury.

“When you have tools, you need to be able to use those tools. These kids didn’t have any tools to use. It was just a slugfest,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Family of UNLV student who died following fraternity's amateur 'fight night' event seeks answers

He says any sanctioned fight would need to match potential boxers on weight, experience level, and whether they can hold themselves in the ring.

“That’s why you have a state athletic commission. If the match isn’t right, the commission doesn’t even match them up,” he said.

Attorneys for Valencia’s family say the fight night event had no paramedics or medical personnel of any kind and in years past participants at times were so injured they required hospital attention. Van Damme says he wouldn’t be surprised if proper protocols weren’t followed and ultimately believes the event should never have happened.

“My condolences go out to the family because somebody should have given that kid advice and he still would have been alive today,” he said.

The Valencia family attorney also claims the referee was drinking during the fight night event. Van Damme says it’s important for the fighters and referees to remain sober during matches so one gets seriously hurt.