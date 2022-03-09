Drilling into the high gas prices in Nevada

(KTNV) — "We can expect gas prices to stay high. How much higher they’ll go or when we’ll see some sort of relief is still undetermined," said Aldo Vazquez, AAA external communications manager for Nevada.

Nevada's gas prices have soared to a new record high for a gallon of gas at $4.28 according to a recent update from AAA. At the national level, according to GasBuddy, the national average for gas hit a new record sitting at $4.104, beating the Great Recession record at $4.103 set in 2008.

What can Nevada expect to pay for gas in the upcoming months? 13 Action News has the updates on what it will take to fill your car's gas tank through the links below:

