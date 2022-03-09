Watch
Local News

Actions

Drilling into the high gas prices in Nevada

Gas prices
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - Gas prices are advertised Jan. 28, 2022, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Gas prices
Posted at 4:19 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 19:19:18-05

(KTNV) — "We can expect gas prices to stay high. How much higher they’ll go or when we’ll see some sort of relief is still undetermined," said Aldo Vazquez, AAA external communications manager for Nevada.

Nevada's gas prices have soared to a new record high for a gallon of gas at $4.28 according to a recent update from AAA. At the national level, according to GasBuddy, the national average for gas hit a new record sitting at $4.104, beating the Great Recession record at $4.103 set in 2008.

What can Nevada expect to pay for gas in the upcoming months? 13 Action News has the updates on what it will take to fill your car's gas tank through the links below:

IN NEVADA:

NATIONAL:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH