High gas prices slam rideshare drivers and companies amid Ukraine invasion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gas prices have steadily risen in the US since Russia began a full scale invasion of Ukraine, and rideshare drivers and companies in Las Vegas said Wednesday that has hit their wallet hard.

Driver Dave Capenter said, after eight years making a living on the blacktop, he's considering hanging up his keys.

"It's very tough to make a living on that now," Carpenter said.

He said he's spending less time with the little hula dancer on his dashboard already cutting his driving hours from 40 hours a week to just nine as the average price per gallon in Nevada climbed above $4.00.

"Places we go to we're bumper to bumper, and, as we're sitting there, you know what's happening. Tick, tick, tick, down it comes," he said.

Carpenter said the bonuses offered by Uber and Lyft, his primary choices, haven't kept pace with prices.

Neither company responded to requests for comment.

"Your average ride after you pay commission is three dollars," he said.

Small companies like Lexna Car Service, however, have also been feeling the pinch at the pump.

"It's scary man. It's not good," said manager Robert Silva.

His local car service company has been having trouble getting drivers.

It operates much like Uber and Lyft as drivers, working as independent contractors, pay for their own gas.

"It's picking up slower and slower, but it's picking up," Silva said. "I've been here five years. It's getting bigger, but the gas prices are killing us."

AAA said the best way to save pennies on gas is to make sure your tires are fully inflated, your car is well maintained, and you download a gas finder app to find the cheapest price.