AAA: Gas prices hit $5 in Nevada, third-highest in U.S., as national average hovers around $4.30

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gas prices for regular fuel hit $5 per gallon in Nevada on Wednesday, the third-highest average in the country, according to the American Automobile Association.

AAA reports the national average is $4.305 per gallon.

Nevada's average is just below California with $5.772 and Hawaii with $5.084, and it's just above Washington at $4.736 and Alaska at $4.732.

The states with the lowest regular fuel price averages are:



Kansas at $3.807

Missouri at $3.815

Oklahoma at $3.829

Arkansas at $3.873

Nebraska at $3.896

