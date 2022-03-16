AAA: Gas prices hit $5 in Nevada, third-highest in U.S., as national average hovers around $4.30

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gas prices for regular fuel hit $5 per gallon in Nevada on Wednesday, the third-highest average in the country, according to the American Automobile Association.
AAA reports the national average is $4.305 per gallon.
DAILY TRACKER: Where to find some of the cheapest gas prices in Las Vegas area
Nevada's average is just below California with $5.772 and Hawaii with $5.084, and it's just above Washington at $4.736 and Alaska at $4.732.
The states with the lowest regular fuel price averages are:
- Kansas at $3.807
- Missouri at $3.815
- Oklahoma at $3.829
- Arkansas at $3.873
- Nebraska at $3.896
13 Action News has a list of some of the cheapest gas reported around the valley by community members. To view the daily gas tracker, updated in the morning and evening on weekdays, visit ktnv.com/CheapGas.
For more stories about gas prices, trends and what's to come, visit ktnv.com/GasPrices.