DAILY TRACKER: Where to find cheap gas prices in Las Vegas area

Editor's note: The information provided below comes from GasBuddy.com, which uses self-reported data from the community. This list excludes gas stations that require a paid membership.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Check here for gas stations in every corner of the Las Vegas valley with some of the lowest prices reported on GasBuddy.
This page is updated weekdays in the morning and again in the evening.
Downtown Las Vegas area
Station Spotlight: ARCO on 2320 E Fremont St.
Nearest major cross streets: Fremont Street, Eastern Avenue
Price reported: $4.79 per gallon
East Las Vegas
Station Spotlight: Circle K on 3401 Boulder Hwy
Nearest major cross streets: Boulder Highway, Sahara Avenue
Price reported: $4.69 per gallon
Henderson area
Station Spotlight: Rebel on 58 S Water St
Nearest major cross streets: Boulder Highway, Lake Mead Parkway
Price reported: $4.60 per gallon
Near the Las Vegas Strip
Station Spotlight: ARCO on 3785 W Tropicana Ave
Nearest major cross streets: Valley View Boulevard, Tropicana Avenue (west of Tropicana hotel-casino)
Price reported: $4.69 per gallon
North Las Vegas
Station Spotlight: ARCO on 250 W Craig Rd
Nearest major cross streets: Craig Road, Commerce Street (near Sunset Park)
Price reported: $4.64 per gallon
Northwest
Station Spotlight: Sinclair on 7591 N Cimmaron Rd
Nearest major cross streets: Cimmaron, Lone Mountain roads
Price reported: $4.83 per gallon
Southwest
Station Spotlight: Circle K on 8545 Blue Diamond Rd
Nearest major cross streets: Blue Diamond Road, Durango Drive
Price reported: $4.59 per gallon
Spring Valley area
Station Spotlight: Circle K on 4495 S Buffalo Dr
Nearest major cross streets: Buffalo Drive, Peace Way
Price reported: $4.64 per gallon
Summerlin area
Station Spotlight: ARCO on 8597 W Sahara Ave
Nearest major cross streets: Sahara Avenue, Durango Drive
Price reported: $4.68 per gallon
13 Action News is continuing to follow updates related to gas prices. For more stories like this, visit ktnv.com/GasPrices.