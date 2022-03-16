DAILY TRACKER: Where to find cheap gas prices in Las Vegas area

Editor's note: The information provided below comes from GasBuddy.com, which uses self-reported data from the community. This list excludes gas stations that require a paid membership.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Check here for gas stations in every corner of the Las Vegas valley with some of the lowest prices reported on GasBuddy.

This page is updated weekdays in the morning and again in the evening.

Downtown Las Vegas area

Station Spotlight: ARCO on 2320 E Fremont St.

Nearest major cross streets: Fremont Street, Eastern Avenue

Price reported: $4.79 per gallon

East Las Vegas

Station Spotlight: Circle K on 3401 Boulder Hwy

Nearest major cross streets: Boulder Highway, Sahara Avenue

Price reported: $4.69 per gallon

Henderson area

Station Spotlight: Rebel on 58 S Water St

Nearest major cross streets: Boulder Highway, Lake Mead Parkway

Price reported: $4.60 per gallon

Near the Las Vegas Strip

Station Spotlight: ARCO on 3785 W Tropicana Ave

Nearest major cross streets: Valley View Boulevard, Tropicana Avenue (west of Tropicana hotel-casino)

Price reported: $4.69 per gallon

North Las Vegas

Station Spotlight: ARCO on 250 W Craig Rd

Nearest major cross streets: Craig Road, Commerce Street (near Sunset Park)

Price reported: $4.64 per gallon

Northwest

Station Spotlight: Sinclair on 7591 N Cimmaron Rd

Nearest major cross streets: Cimmaron, Lone Mountain roads

Price reported: $4.83 per gallon

Southwest

Station Spotlight: Circle K on 8545 Blue Diamond Rd

Nearest major cross streets: Blue Diamond Road, Durango Drive

Price reported: $4.59 per gallon

Spring Valley area

Station Spotlight: Circle K on 4495 S Buffalo Dr

Nearest major cross streets: Buffalo Drive, Peace Way

Price reported: $4.64 per gallon

Summerlin area

Station Spotlight: ARCO on 8597 W Sahara Ave

Nearest major cross streets: Sahara Avenue, Durango Drive

Price reported: $4.68 per gallon

13 Action News is continuing to follow updates related to gas prices. For more stories like this, visit ktnv.com/GasPrices.

