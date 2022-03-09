Nevada Rep. Dina Titus urges the FTC to protect consumers at the pump

(KTNV) — Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada's First Congressional District sent a letter to Lina Khan, Chair of the Federal Trade Commission, or FTC, on Tuesday with a goal to protect consumers and prevent price gouging at the pumps.

In the letter, Titus says the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, "had created an unbalanced situation for international oil markets, hurting U.S. consumers at the pump," starting before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Titus lists the gas prices in the U.S. saying that prices increased by 40 cents. In Nevada, gas hit a new high of more than $4 a gallon.

"We are seeing reports across the country of alleged price gouging as a result of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Today I sent a letter to FTC Chair calling on the agency to ensure drivers are protected at the pump," Titus tweeted and attached her letter to the FTC.

According to the letter, there are 37 states that have statutes to address the high gas prices due to recent crises. Titus also mentions the exploitation of consumers at the pump and refers to New York Attorney General Letitia James to remind consumers to be on high alert for illegal gas prices.

Nevada's Attorney General on Tuesday pledged to investigate and take action against any suspected gas price gouging in the state.

In the end, Titus calls the FTC to action saying, "use all existing authorities under the Federal Trade Commission Act (FTCA) and all other available options under the law to ensure consumers are protected at the pump."