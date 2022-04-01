Rising gas prices in Las Vegas drive more people to use public transit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People across the country and in Las Vegas are continuing to pay for some of the highest gas prices in years.

The prices at the pump are pushing some people to ditch their cars for their commute and turn to public transportation instead.

Officials with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said they’ve seen a substantial jump in ridership since February.

“We’re now seeing anywhere from 115,000 to 125,000 passengers a day. We’re expecting that the number of daily riders will increase more over the next couple of months,” said Francis Julien, the deputy CEO for RTC.

One RTC passenger told 13 Action News he’s noticed that buses are fuller and lines are a lot longer.

“All of a sudden, everybody’s realizing that this is a better way to travel and it’s cheaper than paying five bucks a gallon for gas,” said the passenger.

“What post people pay for one tank of gas can get you unlimited rides on the bus for a month,” said Julien.

A monthly RTC gas card costs approximately $65. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Nevada is $5.23.

RTC also offers Club Ride Commuter Services. Club Ride provides free programs and services that include carpool ride-matching, Guaranteed Ride Home, the Club Ride Rewards incentive program, EZ Rider transit pass discounts, and marketing campaigns and promotions. The programs are designed to encourage carpooling and vanpooling.