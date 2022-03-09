High prices at the pump; alternative mode of transportation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prices continue to break all-time high records and if dollar signs keep going in the wrong direction we may see more and more people choosing a different way to get where they need to go.

RELATED: Nevadans can 'expect gas prices to stay high,' AAA says

Las Vegas Cyclery hasn’t seen a huge boom in business but they are waiting as prices continue to soar.

General manager Shawn Tyrone told us: "If they continue to go skyward, we have plenty of great alternatives to cars. The bicycle."

The shop has multiple options, like e-bikes if that’s more your speed.

"They make a great car replacement. You can run your errands with them. They have racks and fenders. You can put a bag on them. They cost really nothing to operate once you have them," Tyrone explains.

I talked with RTC today and they told me they haven’t seen a huge increase of riders either, but they have options for you if you want to save.

RTC spokesperson Sue Christiansen says: :It is super inexpensive. $2 a ride. $5 a day. Even if you’re not doing it everyday, it can help save some money. Even if it’s once a week, once a month. Something to help with the pocketbook."

And even beyond public transportation: The RTC runs a program called club ride. People have the opportunity to match with another car-pooler. If you want to car-pool, you don’t want to drive your vehicle by yourself everyday and you want to share in those gas prices, club ride will help match you with someone who lives near you and works near you," says Christiansen.

MORE ON GAS