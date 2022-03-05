Gas prices have never been higher in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From leisure to work, high gas prices have been hammering everyone, and Nevada set a new average record high for a gallon of regular gas at $4.28 on Friday according to AAA.

Gas prices in rural regions like Primm soared well above the average with drivers forced to fuel up at $5.49 near the California border.

The station is a common refuge from the road for truckers like Alfonso Bolanos.

"I quit for like 10 years, and then I came back to trucking," he said. "I came back at the wrong time."

RELATED: High gas prices slam Las Vegas area rideshare drivers, companies amid Ukraine invasion

Bolanos said he's been long-haul trucking out of California, and said he rarely gasses up in state.

He said rising costs in nearby states like Nevada have been crushing people like him.

"You have to think twice before if you want to go to the store," he said, "and if you go to the store you get as much as you can so you don't have to make those double and triple trips."

PREVIOUS: Average gas price in Las Vegas surpasses $4, projected to keep rising

At Seven Magic Mountains down the road, tourists like Richard Panier said they've been feeling the pinch as well even if it won't stop them from enjoying Las Vegas.

"I want to enjoy life, so it's not going to stop me too much," Panier said.

Panier said his group will spend to celebrate his birthday, but he's having to reevaluate his daily life to compensate.

"Probably going to start walking a little more, probably going to get a bike, a little moped," he said. "Trying to find a way to figure out if I need to go to the store right now or I can wait."