Culinary Union picketing for new contract at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Posted at 4:54 PM, Mar 21, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Members of the Culinary Union are picketing at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas as negotiations for a new labor contract continue.

According to the Culinary Union, the previous agreement expired last June and the deadline to reach a new agreement was March 9 and a strike can now be called at anytime. That has never happened at the property.

The informational picket will be from 5 p.m to 7 p.m.

The Culinary Union says when there is an active picket line outside of a casino, that means there is a labor dispute and they urge customers and community allies to not cross the picket line.

Union leaders said Virgin Hotels is also the only major union-represented resort that hasn't reached a new contract.

