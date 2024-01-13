Watch Now
Culinary Union reaches tentative agreement with Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Culinary Union reaches tentative agreement
Posted at 7:59 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 23:09:19-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another Las Vegas property has agreed to a new contract with the Culinary Union.

On Friday night, the Culinary Union stated they have reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year contract with the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas for nearly 300 hospitality workers.

The details of the new agreement weren't immediately available, as of 8 p.m.

On Monday, the Culinary and Bartenders Unions set a strike deadline for Friday, Feb. 2 at 5 a.m. for the remaining Las Vegas properties that have not reached new contract agreements. You can see those properties listed below.

  • Circus Circus
  • Hilton Grand Vacations
  • Rio
  • Sahara Las Vegas
  • The STRAT
  • Treasure Island
  • Trump Hotel Las Vegas
  • Virgin Hotels
  • Westgate
  • Binion's
  • Circa
  • Downtown Grand
  • El Cortez
  • Four Queens
  • Fremont
  • Golden Gate
  • Golden Nugget
  • Main Street
  • The D Casino
  • Plaza

The Culinary Union did meet with Hilton Grand Vacations, The STRAT, Circus Circus, Sahara, The D, Circa, Golden Gate, and Treasure Island this week. However, there's no word on how negotiations have gone.
Members of the Culinary Union also have negotiating sessions scheduled for next week with Westgate and the Trump Hotel Las Vegas.

