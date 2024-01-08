Culinary Union sets strike deadline for Feb. 2 for remaining contract negotiations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Culinary and Bartenders Unions have set a strike deadline for reaching new contracts for 7,700 hospitality workers in Las Vegas.

On Monday, the unions issued a press release that states the new strike deadline will be Friday, Feb. 2 at 5 a.m. According to the unions that's because they are still negotiating with the following Las Vegas properties:



Circus Circus

Hilton Grand Vacations

Rio

Sahara Las Vegas

The STRAT

Treasure Island

Trump Hotel Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels

Waldorf Astoria

Westgate

Binion's

Circa

Downtown Grand

El Cortez

Four Queens

Fremont

Golden Gate

Golden Nugget

Main Street

The D Casino

Plaza

In September, members of those unions voted to authorize a citywide strike. Contracts for these properties expired on June 1, 2023 and all contract extensions have been terminated, according to the Culinary Union. They add the unions' worker negotiating committee may call for a strike sooner at individual properties.

Right now, terms and conditions of an expired collective bargaining agreement largely remain in effect, according to the Culinary Union. That includes wages, benefits, and job security protections but the no-strike provisions are no longer in effect.

"Corporations are making record profits and workers deserve to have record contracts. Workers at the Strip Independents and Downtown deserve the same wage increases, benefit protections, safety and technology language, and reductions in workloads as the rest of the Strip and they are organized and ready to fight for it," Ted Pappageorge, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union, said in a press release. "No one wants to strike but workers are serious and will strike if they have to and the Culinary Union has their back every step of the way."

According to the Culinary Union, they do have negotiating sessions with several casinos this month, which you can see below.



Jan. 9: Hilton Grand Vacations, The STRAT

Jan. 10: Circus Circus

Jan. 11: Sahara

Jan 12: The D, Circa, Golden Gate, Treasure Island, Waldorf

Jan. 16: Westgate

Jan. 17: Trump Hotel Las Vegas

Over the past couple of months, the Culinary Union has reached agreements and new contracts with MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, the Four Seasons, Mirage/Hard Rock, and the Tropicana.