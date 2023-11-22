MGM contract set for ratification by Las Vegas Culinary Union members

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just like what happened Monday when 99% of Caesars Entertainment workers in the Culinary Union voted to ratify a new five-year labor deal, the same is expected to happen with MGM union members Tuesday.

The ratification votes come after the union, earlier this month, announced agreements with the "big three" Strip resort companies — MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts.

The agreements meant the almost assured avoidance of a threatened strike that would have crippled the Strip ahead of last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix race.

The ratification votes — all were expected to go through easily — are basically formalities in the union's process.

Melissa Peterson, a cocktail server at the Bellagio, an MGM property, said Tuesday that she's glad the labor deal is done.

"Getting the contract is amazing for everyone that works here," Peterson said. "It just lifted the morale of all of my co-workers. We're all so happy."

Part of the contract language specifies certain protections for workers should technological advancements — like artificial intelligence — lead to the loss of employment.

As part of the new deal, resort companies must give six-month notice if a tech advancement leads to the loss of jobs.

Workers would also receive benefits to go toward job training offerings and $2,000 for every year of service with the company.

Ted Pappageorge told media members Tuesday that the protections were important because even experts don't yet seem to know how AI could change the industry in the coming years.

"AI learns, and if it's introduced now, but there's no effect, and later there is one that could eliminate jobs, we're able to go back, and our language kicks in," Pappageorge says.

Following Tuesday's vote, Wynn Resorts union members are slated to vote to ratify their contract on Wednesday.