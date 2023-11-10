Culinary Union reaches final agreement with Wynn less than 3 hours before strike deadline

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Culinary Union has announced a "tentative agreement" with Wynn on Friday morning, averting a massive strike of hospitality workers.

The agreement will guarantee new 5-year contracts for nearly 5,000 workers across the Wynn and Encore hotels on the Las Vegas Strip. Like the two similar agreements before it, union leadership negotiated late into the night with hotel officials.

BREAKING: Less than 3 hours before the strike deadline, Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement for a new 5-year contract has been reached w/@WynnLasVegas for approximately 5,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas. Statement forthcoming. #OneJobShouldBeEnough pic.twitter.com/JX7Che7Hid — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) November 10, 2023

Wynn Las Vegas officials released the following statement shortly after the agreement was reached: