Culinary Union reaches final agreement with Wynn less than 3 hours before strike deadline

The Wynn hotel and casino is located on the Las Vegas Strip as seen in May 2021.
Posted at 5:26 AM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 08:26:57-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Culinary Union has announced a "tentative agreement" with Wynn on Friday morning, averting a massive strike of hospitality workers.

The agreement will guarantee new 5-year contracts for nearly 5,000 workers across the Wynn and Encore hotels on the Las Vegas Strip. Like the two similar agreements before it, union leadership negotiated late into the night with hotel officials.

Wynn Las Vegas officials released the following statement shortly after the agreement was reached:

We strongly believe that only the most talented and empowered employees, working in an environment in which they feel valued and well compensated, can deliver our signature Wynn and Encore guest experiences.

Therefore, we are very pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with Culinary Workers Union Local 226 which fulfills our shared goal of providing outstanding benefits and overall compensation to our employees in a work environment that is second to none.

Wynn has historically enjoyed a relationship with Unite Here that is based on mutual respect and a shared interest in doing the best we can for those most important to us – our employees. This year has been no exception.

We look forward to ratification of our agreement soon, and to providing the legendary service for which our employees are known to the thousands of race fans about join us.

