Culinary Union reaches another 'tentative agreement' with MGM Resorts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Culinary Union reached another "tentative agreement" with MGM Resorts International on Thursday.

This agreement will guarantee a new five-year contract for approximately 25,400 workers across 8 MGM properties on the Las Vegas Strip. This news comes after the union reached a similar deal with Caesars Entertainment on Wednesday.

Like their deal with Caesars, union leadership says this deal came after nearly 20 hours of negotiating.

BREAKING: After nearly 20 hours of negotiating, Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement towards a new 5-year contract has been reached w/@MGMResortsIntl for approx 25,400 hospitality workers at 8 Vegas properties. Statement forthcoming. #OneJobShouldBeEnough pic.twitter.com/woVufUNkTR — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) November 9, 2023

Ted Pappageorge, the secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, told Channel 13 he feels "cautiously optimistic" after reaching a tentative deal with Caesars on Wednesday.

“MGM has the opportunity to do the right thing,” said Pappageorge during a virtual press conference. “We have a lot of work to do. All of the same issues that were facing us yesterday with the Caesars Entertainment negotiation committee are on the table here with MGM Resorts.”

Union leadership is expected to release a statement on Thursday's agreement shortly.