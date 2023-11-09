Las Vegas Culinary Union strike still looms with no agreement with MGM, Wynn Resorts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Culinary Union reached a "tentative agreement" with Caesars Entertainment, but a strike isn’t completely off the table.

That’s because an agreement hasn’t been reached with MGM and Wynn Resorts. The Culinary Union has set a strike deadline for Friday, Nov. 10.

WYNN: Las Vegas Culinary Union makes 'more progress' with Wynn Resorts, but still not enough

Negotiations with MGM Resorts were underway Wednesday and continue with Wynn Resorts on Thursday.

Ted Pappageorge, the secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, said he feels "cautiously optimistic" after reaching a tentative deal with Caesars.

“MGM has the opportunity to do the right thing,” said Pappageorge during a virtual press conference. “We have a lot of work to do. All of the same issues that were facing us yesterday with the Caesars Entertainment negotiation committee are on the table here with MGM Resorts.”

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas Culinary Union leadership upbeat about negotiations with Caesars

Pappageorge said the deal with Caesars addresses job security and better benefits along with better pay and working conditions. He hopes those conditions are met with the other resort companies.

Tourists visiting Las Vegas said it could devastate the Strip’s service industry if workers decide to strike.

“Rooms won’t be clean, and there will be less staff,” said Kim Shafer, visiting from Seattle, Washington. “It’s certainly going to affect us.”

Nathan Mantik, Cameron Chaloupka and Nick Reid were visiting from Canada and said they would have canceled their trip to Las Vegas if a strike was happening simultaneously.

“It would never be the same experience,” Mantik said. “We come here to have a good time and do whatever, and if working people aren’t happy with their wages, it won’t be fun for anybody.”

During an earnings call on Wednesday, MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle told shareholders he is confident a deal would be reached before Friday.

The chief communications officer for Wynn Resorts, Michael Weaver, also sent Channel 13 this statement:

“We have had productive bargaining sessions with the Union, with our next session scheduled for tomorrow. We are working to reach an agreement soon.”

The Culinary Union has been negotiating since April, and members voted overwhelmingly in September to authorize a strike.