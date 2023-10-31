Las Vegas Culinary Union makes 'more progress' with Wynn Resorts, but still not enough

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A strike announcement from the Las Vegas Culinary Union could come anytime.

Monday, Culinary Union leaders met with Wynn Resorts following meetings with MGM and Caesars last week.

I got an update from the secretary-treasurer during Monday's negotiation meeting.

"Companies have made an incredible amount of money," said Chelsea McDougall, a food server at the Wynn. "They need to share."

The culinary union resumed yet another bargaining session with Wynn Resorts on Monday. We got an update from the secretary-treasurer Ted Pappageorge, surrounded by Wynn employees during a break in the session.

"We'll see where we are with Wynn," Pappageorge said.

Last week, the union met with MGM International and Caesars Entertainment to try, yet again, to negotiate a new 5-year contract for thousands of employees.

"I am happy to say we have made more progress than we made in quite a while," said Pappageorge. "Unfortunately, not nearly enough."

He says so far, resorts have made improvements in their offers regarding economics or compensation for the first year of new contracts.

"We are proposing a five-year contract, which means we have to have substantial economics for the entire five years for significant wage increases but also for healthcare," he said. "Technology is another big issue. We are not there yet, but we made some headway on guaranteeing they take notice when they bring in new technology when it deals with reduced hours and job eliminations."

He says they are still stuck on issues with housekeeping, like workload reduction and daily room cleanings.

"If we were to make a decision today, it wouldn't be enough," he said. "I think these workers would authorize a strike."

In an effort to show solidarity, the union has held two large demonstrations. One ended with over 50 members being detained and cited for blocking traffic on the Las Vegas Strip. After Monday, no more bargaining sessions are set, and a strike could be called.

In the past, he said leadership could set the strike deadline before Formula 1 weekend.

"We can hopefully get them on the right path, but if not, we will be letting you know shortly about a strike deadline," he said.