Negotiations between Las Vegas Culinary Union and MGM Resorts 'did not go well,' leadership says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With a strike looming, Culinary Union leaders met with executives from Caesars Entertainment on Wednesday. On Tuesday, they met with MGM Resorts Int., and they say it did not go well.

"I am a cocktail server at the Flamingo," said Aretha Wilder.

"How long have you been working there," I asked.

"32 years."

After being in the hospitality industry for decades, Wilder says her pay needs to improve.

"They are making all this money, and they don't want to give us raises," she said.

The Culinary Union represents 53,000 culinary workers in Las Vegas. It has been in negotiations with MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts for five months.

The union is meeting with the companies this week to negotiate a five-year salary contract for thousands of workers. The first company was MGM Resorts Int. on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, you were with MGM International. How did that go?" I asked Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge.

"Well, we spent many hours in negotiations discussing a lot of subjects," he said. "We had a few agreements but really not much progress. We were disappointed. MGM made no movement on economics, and that is unfortunate."

MGM has a dozen properties on the Strip.

"How were workers feeling, from MGM, after that?" I asked.

"I think they were angry and also determined," Pappageorge said.

Wednesday, members and leaders of the Culinary Union were in this negotiation room to meet with Caesars Entertainment executives and lawyers.

"We want a great contract," he said. "A contract these workers deserve."

He says resorts are making record profits. Now, members are asking for the biggest raise in the union's history. On top of this — safer working conditions, job security and protection from technology such as artificial intelligence.

"What is your message to the executives?" I asked Wilder.

"I want them to do the right thing," she said. "We are the ones who make this city run."

Last week, members voted to authorize a strike. The strike could be called is negotiations don't go as planned.

"Are you prepared to strike?" I asked.

"I am prepared to strike," she said. "I am prepared to strike for my family."

As of Wednesday evening, there is no strike deadline. This could change if negotiations don't go the way the union wants this week.

The next bargaining session is with Wynn Resorts on Friday.

We reached out to MGM for comment but have yet to hear back.

