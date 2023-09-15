Culinary Union reaches agreement with Fontainebleau Las Vegas allowing workers to unionize

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Culinary Union announced an agreement with Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday morning, giving resort workers the right to decide whether to unionize.

"We are pleased that Fontainebleau workers can decide whether to be union and applaud the company’s decision to respect their employees’ choice," read a statement from Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge.

The agreement is known as the "card check neutrality agreement," an industry standard for hospitality workers in Nevada that ensures workers' rights to choose their union. As part of the agreement, management is asked to "remain neutral" and respect the workers' choices.

This news comes as Fontainebleau announced that it would be ramping up efforts to fill over 6,000 positions ahead of the hotel's December opening.

According to the hotel's Wednesday announcement, Fontainebleau will hold a five-day job fair beginning on Monday, Sept. 25, to fill approximately 1,500 positions for its food, beverage, and nightlife operations.