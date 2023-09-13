LOOKING FOR WORK? Fontainebleau Las Vegas to 'ramp up' hiring efforts ahead of December grand opening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fontainebleau Las Vegas will be ramping up its hiring efforts to welcome more than 6,500 new employees in advance of its December 2023 grand opening.

According to the hotel's Wednesday announcement, Fontainebleau will hold a five-day job fair beginning on Monday, Sept. 25, to fill approximately 1,500 positions for its food, beverage, and nightlife operations.

A LOOK INSIDE: New renderings offer first look of Fontainebleau Las Vegas

“As we quickly approach a pinnacle moment in both Las Vegas’ and Fontainebleau’s history, we are excited to begin ramping up hiring efforts for our world-class resort,” says President Mark Tricano in a statement. “Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ guest experience begins with its MEMBERS, and as a resort, we are committed to recruiting individuals who are both passionate about luxury hospitality and eager to be a part of history.”

He continued, “Through our hiring efforts, our MEMBERS will join a vibrant community with a shared commitment to excellence and passion for humanized hospitality. We’re thrilled to welcome new MEMBERS to Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where we will leave an indelible mark on the Las Vegas community and beyond.”

SETBACK? Fontainebleau Las Vegas fire won't change expected opening date, hotel leaders say

The hiring event will last five days and will be held at Vū Las Vegas' production campus at 901 Grier Dr., south of Sunset Road. The space will be transformed to reflect Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ nightlife and food and beverage venues complete with mocktails, photo moments, and more.

The first phase, known as “NightCast: a Talent Recruitment Event,” will be conducted over two days and focus on hiring for the resort’s nightlife venue. That will be followed by "SavorCast: a Talent Recruitment Event," which will include three days of hiring for food and beverage roles.

The schedule is as follows:



September 25 and 26: Nightlife positions

Nightlife positions September 28 and 29: Front-of-house food and beverage positions

Front-of-house food and beverage positions September 30: Back-of-house food and beverage positions

Those interested in participating in the hiring event can find further details regarding positions, timeline, and attire on careers.fontainebleaulasvegas.com and click on the “Events” tab.