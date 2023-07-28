Fontainebleau Las Vegas fire won't change expected opening date, hotel leaders say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The rooftop fire at the long-delayed Fontainebleau Las Vegas will not affect its December opening date.

Hotel leaders spoke at a Gaming Control Board meeting that they are still on target to open at the expected date.

The fire that happened Saturday at the highly-anticipated hotel was minor, according to officials. It did not cause any severe damage.

The CEO of the property provided an update on the progress Thursday.

"We will be hopefully done in December, excited about that," Jeffery Soffer, chairman and CEO of Fontainebleau. "I'm sure you heard about the little fire there. You might have some questions about that. We don't know for sure. Obviously, with the heat, there might have been some chemicals, but no major damage."

During a press conference, Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels confirmed that firefighters observed debris and construction materials on fire on the roof. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.