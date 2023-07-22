Firefighters respond to large fire at Fontainebleau on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large fire appeared to break out at the Fontainebleau Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday afternoon.

Videos obtained by Channel 13 showed heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building for several minutes.

Both Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene around 3:41 p.m.

The flame appeared to have been extinguished around 4:04 p.m.

Channel 13 has reached out to both departments for more information on the fire, and will provide updates as they become available.